GatesAir Showcasing ULXTE Transmitters at IBC 2017

CINCINNATI—IBC 2017 will serve as the international debut for GatesAir’s Maxiva ULXTE transmitters, according to the company’s official preview. The family of liquid-cooled, IP-enabled UHF TV transmitters is designed to increase overall system efficiency and transmitter power levels by up to 20 percent.

The ULXTE incorporates the latest LDMOS RF devices and integrates GatesAir’s latest generation Maxiva XTE exciter. The XTE features a software-defined modulator, includes native IP inputs and eliminates the need to retrofit transmitters with additional gear to enable network connectivity for DVB-T2, DVB-T2 Lite, DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC 3.0 and other standards; this allows for the simplification of input and output of multimedia services via a local- or wide-area IP network. The XTE-driven modulation reduces power consumption by lowering DC power requirements at the amplification stage, while improving signal quality parameters.

The transmitters also feature GatesAir’s RTAC (real-time adaptive correction) software to strengthen signal correction at the amplification stage. The software also adjusts modulation error ratio and shoulder levels to minimize unwanted RF above and below the channel that affect signal integrity and reduce non-linear distortions and artifacts that come with poor MER and shoulder performance.

GatesAir offers the ULXTE in power levels from 1.2kW to 150kW on all modulations.

GatesAir, which will be located at booth 8.C30 during IBC 2017, will also be showing its UAXTE air-cooled transmitter.