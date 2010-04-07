Fujinon Controlling 3D Sync

Fujinon 3D Synchronous Control System

Fujinon is coming to the 2010 NAB Show with six new lenses in conjunction with its 3D Synchronous Control System for 3D production.



The new lenses feature very high optical and mechanical specifications, along with precise zoom and focus servos.



“With our new Synchronous Control System and 3D lenses for HD and SD projects, Fujinon can provide optimal image quality for this newly invigorated shooting style,” said Hank Hayashi, Fujinon President and CEO.



Lenses that are to be used in tandem for 3D productions must share the same focal length–and during shooting, they must also match zoom and focus position. The Fujinon 3D Synchronous Control System includes the ERD-10A-D01 Zoom controller and HJ-303A-06A Synchronizer/Focus controller, plus two SA-206H cables that provide the interface between the 3D controllers and lenses. The system synchronizes the left and right lenses so zoom and focus accurately move in unison.



The company also has four new B4 mount lenses designed for 3D HD productions. The HA23X7.6BEZD-T5DD offers a 23X zoom with a focal length of 7.6-175mm (15.2-350mm with 2X extender). The HA16X6.3BEZD-T5DD offers a 16X zoom with a focal length of 6.3-101mm (12.6-202mm with 2X extender). The HA18x7.6BEZD-T5DD offers a 18X zoom with a focal length of 7.6-137mm (15.2-274mm with 2X extender). A fourth HD lens, the HAs18X7.6 3BZD-T5DD, is an 18X zoom with a focal length of 7.6-137mm with no 2X extender. All four lenses include Fujinon’s Inner Focus, Zoom Limit, and Quick Zoom features, with an optional 16-bit encoder.



Fujinon is also offering two extended definition 3D lenses . The A4X7.5BMD-DNL features a 4X zoom with a focal length of 7.5-30mm, while the A8X12BMD-DNL features a 8X zoom with a focal length of 12-96mm. Both broadcast quality lenses include a B4 mount.



These lenses may be used with Fujinon’s 3D Synchronous Control System or third-party controllers for simultaneous zoom and focus control. All 3D products are available for delivery.



Fujinon will be at NAB at Booth C7425.



