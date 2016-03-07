Fujifilm Displaying 4K, Cine-Style Zoom Lenses at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm North America will showcase Fujinon 4K Ultra HD Series lenses at the 2016 NAB Show. With higher resolution, contrast and dynamic range, this series includes the UA80x9 field lens and UA22x8 portable zoom, which are compatible with 4K 2/3-inch broadcast cameras.

Designed for broadcast applications, the UA80x9 has an 80x zoom, image stabilization, advanced optical performance, and focal lengths from 9mm in wide angle to 720mm in telephoto. The UA22x8 has a 22x zoom ratio and focal length from 8mm in wide angle to 176mm in telephoto, making it suitable for live sports, program production and news reporting.

XA55x9

Premier PL 4K+ Cine lenses—ranging from 14.5 to 400mm—will be on display, including the 14.5-45mm T2.0, 18-85mm T2.0, 24-180mm T2.6, and 75-400mm T2.8-T3.8. They feature the fastest T speeds available, with unprecedented color matched 4K—and beyond—optical performance. Also at the booth will be XA55x9.5BESM 2/3-inch zoom and XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field production lenses.

Fujinon Premiere Cabrio zoom lenses will be featured, including the Fujinon PL 14-35mm, PL 19-90, PL 25-300mm, and PL 85-300, which feature exclusive, detachable servo drive units for electric zooming, focusing and iris. Mounting the unit enables remote control of zoom, focus, and iris adjustment. The optional PL 25-300 servo makes them suitable for use as standard PL or ENG-style lenses controllable using cinema industry standard wireless controllers and Fujinon wired units.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. The Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm North America will be in booth C7125. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.