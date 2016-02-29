Exhibitor Viewpoint — Bob Boster, President, Clear-Com

TV TECHNOLOGY: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2016 NAB Show?

Bob Boster

BOSTER: In the broader broadcast market— video-over-IP standards. I foresee some major conflicts there in terms of new workflows and conflicting standards that promise to bring some electricity to the proceedings. In the intercom market, wireless intercom and general scalability of intercom to fit different workflows are both important trends and strongly on our minds as we prepare for the show.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

BOSTER: While I can’t reveal any details just yet, you can anticipate further development of our award-winning FreeSpeak II products. In addition there are a host of other product releases we will be featuring at the show that conform to the trends noted above in terms of analog and digital network Partyline products, expansion of our LQ intercom-over-IP interface family, other wireless intercom offerings beyond FreeSpeak II and, importantly, intercom peripherals which always tend to spark some excitement.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

BOSTER:FreeSpeak II is already a best-in-class product in terms of audio quality, frequency management, physical form factor and coverage area. The enhancements we will be introducing at the show will naturally fit into our broad wireless product offerings. While I don’t want to give too much away the advancements we are bringing will maintain FreeSpeak II’s position as the most powerful and flexible wireless intercom product available. With such intense uptake of the product as we have been experiencing, we will have a lot of stories to tell about solving unique and dramatic problems for our customers, which have informed this product development overall.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

BOSTER:NAB is the best place to capture the imaginations of the broad spectrum of the broadcast marketplace for a wide swath of the globe. It also functions as a milestone in our product development year to drive our innovations into the marketplace, which serves a key function internally to our business. Plus hanging out in the desert with 90,000+ of our closest friends every year becomes habit forming.