EVS Featuring Media Production Server at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, EVS will demonstrate its new XS3 media production server, which expands from two to 12 channels, and supports an array of native codec and formats for HD and UHD. NAB attendees will also see C-Next, EVS’ new contribution platform enabling a more collaborative, bi-directional workflow for easy content sharing between multiple venues.

Also on display will be EVS’ IP4 Live, which lets users benefit from IP-based workflows while preserving their existing investments. Interoperable solutions, like the XiP media gateway, expand the IP capabilities of the XT3 and XS3 media production servers and DYVI IT-based switching. As an Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) member, EVS will also demonstrate support for the adoption, standardization and development of open protocols for media through a series of interoperable live workflow demonstrations.

EVS’ booth will also feature a broadcast truck demo where visitors can see integrated live solutions enabled by its latest multicam engine software, including live virtual effects, fast multi-angle creation and more productive operations. EVS will also extend the XT3’s 6U Channel Max mode with a new 4U offering, doubling the channel density of live production servers to eight or 12 channels respectively, and beyond.

EVS also plans to immerse show-goers in #EVSlamDunk Experience, an interactive basketball multimedia experience that shows how in-game action is captured to servers through eight-camera recording. Visitors will also see live replay production, frame-accurate performance review, content packaging with EVS’ DYVI switcher and multimedia distribution.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. EVS will be in booth SL3816 For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.