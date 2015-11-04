EVS Brings IP4Live to CCW 2015

NEW YORK—IP has been a hot topic at all the major shows in 2015, and CCW shouldn’t be much different. EVS will do its part to take on the subject with demonstrations of its IP4Live, a strategic approach to the IP transition. The demonstration will show how IP4Live addresses business needs for management of hybrid SDI/IP workflows, integration of off-the-shelf networking equipment and ensuring interoperability with other technology providers.

Part of EVS’ IP strategy is DYVI, an IT-based switcher that maximizes creative resources. The switcher combines an operational interface with high-end functions for studios. DYVI’s remote production possibilities allow for cross-campus and cross-continent delivery.

EVS’ XS media production server will also be on display. The system features 12-channel capacity with a wide range of codec support. The XT3 server also features extended user capabilities for Dual LSM and offers SuperMotion and high-frame rate camera configurations.

The company also plans to debut version 7 of its live production software suite, IPDirector. The suite showcases advanced news playback tools and multicamera ingest stream-to-storage capabilities in addition to comprehensive content metadata, search, enrichment, exchange and contribution.

In addition, EVS plans to show its Ingest Funnel, a portal and single interface that transforms, legalizes and masters all ingest formats and content for ready-to-air, archive and post-production formats. It will also have its C-Cast multimedia distribution system, a cloud-based SaaS platform that creates and delivers new content franchises to connected devices and OTT environments.

CCW is scheduled to take place Nov. 11-12 in New York. EVS will be located at booth 1338. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.