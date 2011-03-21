Evertz - OvertureRT LIVE



OvertureRT LIVE is designed for cost-effective, multi-channel play out with integrated master control and advanced channel branding features. Overture RT LIVE is a channel-in-a-box solution that facilities can use for applications such as regional commercial opt outs, disaster recovery/backup channels, or new, low revenue HD/SD channels.



Built on standard IT hardware, OvertureRT LIVE offers users master control functionality with full dynamic channel branding, captioning and subtitling.



Website:www.evertz.com



