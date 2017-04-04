Evertz Highlighting SDVN IP Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Evertz plans to put a spotlight on its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) IP products at the 2017 NAB Show, which accelerate the SDI to IP transition from production and playout through distribution.

Magnum Tally

Evertz has expanded its SVDN portfolio to include new 25GbE products, as well as SMPTE 2110 and NMOS IS-04 support. At the IP Showcase in the North Hall, Evertz will show its IP solutions interoperating with third-party IP technology.

At its Facility 2020 exhibit, representing a next-generation broadcast facility, Evertz will showcase the evEDGE software-defined compute and routing platform, now with FPGA-accelerated compute blades, enabling a virtualized environment and elastic and agile workflows.

Evertz will also display the DreamCatcher replay system and production suite, an IP-based system that combines the functionality of live production tools into a single intuitive interface. This IP-based platform leverages MAGNUM, Evertz’ unified control system, and its high bandwidth network architecture scales according to production needs, including 8K capture and replay.

Showgoers will also see two new DreamCatcher tools, including: DC-LIVE-EDIT—an advanced craft editor—and the DC-MG media gateway content management system. DC-LIVE-EDIT adds functionality, such as utilizing unused processing capacity to complete jobs at unprecedented speeds, and rapidly transcoding massive amounts of content.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Evertzwill be in boothN1503. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.