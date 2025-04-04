2025 NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: Amagi

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

Dan Marshall: NAB Show is set to highlight some of the most transformative trends in media and entertainment technology. We anticipate major discussions around:

AI-driven Content Operations: The use of generative AI for content creation, localization, and personalization will take center stage.

FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Evolution: The next wave of FAST will focus on enhanced ad monetization, personalization, and dynamic content discovery.

Cloud-Native Broadcast Workflows: More broadcasters and content owners will shift to fully cloud-based playout, eliminating traditional infrastructure costs.

Advanced Data & Analytics for Content Monetization: Real-time insights on audience engagement, ad performance, and content consumption patterns will be key differentiators.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

DM: At the 2025 NAB Show, Amagi will demonstrate:

• Amagi Set to Showcase Next-Gen Cloud Broadcast Solutions at NAB Show

• Amagi Launches AI-Powered Smart Scheduler to Improve Content Programming

• Amagi expands global NOC operations with a new local facility in the USA

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

DM: Improved supportability, advanced streaming Platform Unification and data-driven decisions for optimized monetization

TVT: What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?

DM: NAB Show has always been the epicenter of innovation in the media and entertainment industry. It provides us with unparalleled networking opportunities with global broadcasters, content owners, and technology partners; a platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions and demonstrate our leadership in cloud-based media technology; real-time insights into industry trends that shape our future product road map; and collaboration opportunities with media companies looking to accelerate their cloud transformation.