2025 NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: Amagi
Dan Marshall, EVP, Globa SaaS Sales, will focus on GenAI, FAST channels and cloud-native workflows
TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?
Dan Marshall: NAB Show is set to highlight some of the most transformative trends in media and entertainment technology. We anticipate major discussions around:
AI-driven Content Operations: The use of generative AI for content creation, localization, and personalization will take center stage.
FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Evolution: The next wave of FAST will focus on enhanced ad monetization, personalization, and dynamic content discovery.
Cloud-Native Broadcast Workflows: More broadcasters and content owners will shift to fully cloud-based playout, eliminating traditional infrastructure costs.
Advanced Data & Analytics for Content Monetization: Real-time insights on audience engagement, ad performance, and content consumption patterns will be key differentiators.
TVT: What will be your most important product news?
DM: At the 2025 NAB Show, Amagi will demonstrate:
• Amagi Set to Showcase Next-Gen Cloud Broadcast Solutions at NAB Show
• Amagi Launches AI-Powered Smart Scheduler to Improve Content Programming
• Amagi expands global NOC operations with a new local facility in the USA
TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?
DM: Improved supportability, advanced streaming Platform Unification and data-driven decisions for optimized monetization
TVT: What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
DM: NAB Show has always been the epicenter of innovation in the media and entertainment industry. It provides us with unparalleled networking opportunities with global broadcasters, content owners, and technology partners; a platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions and demonstrate our leadership in cloud-based media technology; real-time insights into industry trends that shape our future product road map; and collaboration opportunities with media companies looking to accelerate their cloud transformation.
2025 NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: ENCO
Broadcasters to Showcase Advances in NextGen TV at 2025 NAB Show