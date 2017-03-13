Enensys to Reveal ATSC 3.0 DTT Technologies at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Enensys will unveil its ATSC 3.0 product line—including ATSCheduler and ATSC 3.0-compliant IP Guard—at the 2017 NAB Show. Korean terrestrial broadcasters, including SBS, have already successfully deployed the products.

Serving as a broadcast gateway, the ATSCheduler runs at the station or central head end where it encapsulates IP streams stemming from HEVC encoders that deliver compressed content over ROUTE or MMTP protocols, as well as from non-real-time servers generating signaling information and interactive applications. It outputs an ATSC-compliant multiplex using studio to transmitter (STL) link protocol through IP.

The Enensys exhibit will also feature IPGuard, an ATSC 3.0-compatible system that provides instant switchover from main to backup without interrupting transmission. To accomplish this, redundancy is required at the STL to deliver synchronized content to the head end and at the scheduler level to ensure seamless switchover in a single frequency network environment.

AdsEdge

ENENSYS will also demonstrate its TbEdge ISDB-Tb solution for use at transmission sites in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It receives and decrypts the DVB-S signal to generate a BTS for MFN or SFN broadcasting, and updates SI information. It can also reuse the DTH signal to build the ISDB-T multiplex to save satellite bandwidth capacity. From the DTH feed, the system selects the services at each transmission site to build the new ISDB-T/Tb signal.

AdsEdge, another Enensys product, allows insertion of pre-recorded regional or local content, such as ads, local news or weather, at transmission sites. A combination of server and splicer, AdsEdge is placed at the networks’ edge to provide targeted content insertion based on geographical location. This solution now includes Campaign Manager, a central server application that interfaces AdsEdge with the automation system, content suppliers and advertising agencies to ensure that the right content is received and supplied in the correct timeframe to the splicer.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Enensys will be in booth SU7813. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

