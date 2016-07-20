ENENSYS to Launch DTTCaster at 2016 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—At IBC 2016, ENENSYS will launch its new DTTCaster, which retransmits DTT networks at regional and local transmitter sites where IP or satellite connectivity isn’t possible. The DTTCaster is housed in an ENENSYS HDc chassis and uses an antenna to get network reception.

ENENSYS HDc

Also to be shown is ENEMSYS’s AdsEdge for splicing file-based content—like ad spots, local news and regional weather reports—at the final stage of signal distribution. In addition, ENENSYS will present its recently launched IPGuardV2, a transparent IP switch providing redundancy for all IP-based appliances and networks.

Lastly, ENENSYS will highlight its Regional Early Warning System known as, rEWS, and its OneBeam satellite DTH network distributor.

To see all of these products visit ENENSYS booth at 2.B30. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.