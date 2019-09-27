Enco Automated Captioning, Translation Tools to Be Up Front at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—The NAB Show New York will serve as the background for Enco to showcase its latest advances with machine learning for the enCaption4 automated live captioning system and enTranslate automated live translation systems designed to help hard-of-hearing and non-native-speaking audiences.

enCaption4

The enCaption4 is used to automate and augment live or pre-recorded content with closed or open captions in near real time. New features on display include advanced punctuation capabilities that enhance the accuracy and readability of transcriptions for full stops, commas, exclamation marks and question marks in English, German, Spanish and French. Enco describes the system as being able to detect the context of sentences to insert the appropriate punctuation and capitalization. Other new features offered are an enhanced scheduling interface, a web API for third-party integration and additional boosts to accuracy and speed.

The same speech-to-text engine in the enCaption4 is used in the enTranslate system, featuring advanced translation technology powered by Veritone. The enTranslate platform provides subtitles and secondary or tertiary closed captions in alternative languages, while users can also embed translated captions in VOD content or show live. It features a Neural Machine Translation methodology that blends AI and sophisticated linguistics modelling to provide translations based on context of current words and phrases. There are 46 languages supported by enTranslate.

Enco will display these two platforms at its booth, N355, during NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.