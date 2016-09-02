Elemental Preps On-Premises and Cloud-Based Gear for IBC 2016

PORTLAND, ORE.—Elemental will arrive in Amsterdam for IBC 2016 with the goal of showcasing its on-premises and cloud-based video technology. The new technology is designed to allow for broadcast and multiscreen content delivery and will be demonstrated with Amazon Web Services.

Highlights of what Elemental will bring to this year’s show include its unified video infrastructure, which features high bitrate encoding, supporting HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit encoding at up to 80 Mbps or AVC High 4:2:2 Intra Profile 10-bit encoding; DVB/DTH linear system that enables customers to deploy 24/7 linear services; live channel playout with dynamic content control and motion graphic overlay; and statistical multiplexing to mix and match different codecs with workflows and delivery networks.

The company will also offer migration to the cloud technology. This includes Amazon S3 integration with support for live channel playout and VOD content storage; enhanced output capabilities, like the newly available HEVC 4:2:2 and AVC High 4:2:2 Intra Profile outputs; Amazon Direct Content to optimize media asset transfer to the AWS Cloud; live broadcasting from the cloud; and Amazon S3 Transfer Acceleration.

Next-generation technology examples from Elemental are also slated to be on hand. Examples include advanced video management; SDI over IP technology with support for SMPTE 2022-6 uncompressed video over IP and SMPTE 2022-5 forward error correction; HDR; virtual reality; dynamic ad insertion; and multiscreen monetization.

In addition, Elemental will take part in the show’s technical paper presentations and will host Tech Talks with Nevion and Teleste. The company has also organized the 4K4Charity Fun Run.

IBC 2016 takes place from Sept. 8-13 in Amsterdam.