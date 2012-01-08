Electro-Voice launches compact subwoofer at NAMM 2012

Electro-Voice will launch the ZXA1-Sub at NAMM 2012 – the matching subwoofer for its ZXA1 compact self-powered loudspeaker.

The ZXA1-Sub is designed to provide a combination of portability, performance, and power in a lightweight, small-format package. Though equipped with a heavy-duty 12-in. woofer, a state-of-the-art 700W amplifier, and a durable .6-in wood enclosure, the subwoofer weighs in at just 46lbs. and sports a trim 15.75" x 17.5" x 18" profile.

The new subwoofer has a maximum SPL rating of 126dB for use in small-venue sound reinforcement, and comes with a pole mount for full-range systems. The subwoofer also features easy-to-use controls and connectivity.