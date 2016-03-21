EEG Launching Virtualized Live Captioning at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—EEG will debut Icap Alta, a virtualized live caption-encoding engine at the 2016 NAB Show. With Alta, the company’s Icap cloud solution now extends to IP and 4K video workflows, as well as integrated playout systems, like Imagine Communications’ Versiocloud. As a cloud service, Icap enables captions to be delivered across platforms.

By adding Alta’s IP, 4K and cloud support to the Icap network, all live workflows can be seamlessly unified, providing a smooth transition from hardware-driven caption insertion. It offers 24/7-connectivity to thousands of Icap-certified transcriptionists around the globe, and can be configured as a standalone virtual machine or software library for custom integration.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. EEG will be in booth SL5325. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.