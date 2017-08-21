DraftKings and McAfee Execs Leading NAB Show New York Opener

WASHINGTON—The 2017 NAB Show New York is taking a special interest in cybersecurity, announcing that it will kick the event off this year with a special session focused on cybersecurity applications and implications for media and technology. Headlining the session will be Paul Liberman, chief operating officer and co-founder of DraftKings, and Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee.

“DraftKings, McAfee and the Future of Cybersecurity” will take a specific look at the trends in digital security, including evolving threats and best practices for protecting the safety and privacy of businesses and customers.

“These executives represent two companies that are leading the way by innovating and working with legal authorities to ensure that tech platforms are compliant,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “This session will provide critical insight on cybersecurity and how businesses can protect themselves from growing threats.”

The session is slated for Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

The 2017 NAB Show New York will run from Oct. 18-19 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.