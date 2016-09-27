Dr. Chernock to Lead ATSC 3.0 Session at IEEE BTS

PRINCETON, N.J.—The 2016 IEEE BTS Symposium is bringing out the big guns to address ATSC 3.0 in the form of Dr. Richard Chernock, Triveni Digitals chief science officer and chair of ATSC’s Technology and Standards Group. Dr. Chernock will be on hand to lead a tutorial session and panel on the next-gen television standard.

“The Practical Side of ATSC 3.0” will see Dr. Chernock providing a status update on ATSC 3.0, including on the implementation steps that are still required for the standard. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation.

There will be a handful of other presenters contributing to the tutorial session. Participants include Dave Siegler, senior vice president of technical operations for Cox Media Group; Mark Earnshaw, senior systems architect at Coherent Logix; and Skip Pizzi, senior director, new media technologies for NAB.

Dr. Cherncok’s ATSC 3.0 session will take place on Oct. 12 at 4:45 p.m.

The 2016 IEEE BTS Symposium will take place in Hartford, Conn., from Oct. 12-14.

