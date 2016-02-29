DPA Plans Broadcast Microphone Demo for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—DPA Microphones will feature two of its most popular broadcast microphones at the 2016 NAB Show, namely the d:fine in-ear broadcast headset microphone and d:facto interview microphone. Show hosts can use the microphones to conduct guest interviews and capture audience commentary, while staying in touch with backstage crew or off-site producers.

d:fine

d:fine consists of microphone and in-ear cables, and the capsules can be omnidirectional or directional. DPA has safeguarded against audio leakage between the in-ear dividers and the microphone capsule. The steel spring construction at the ear hook enables quick mounting, it’s adjustable, with two different size ear pads. The headset mount size is easily altered, and by choosing a left or right ear orientation, it’s possible to give the broadcast host a camera “blind side.”

With its omnidirectional 2006V capsule and pattern, the d:facto mic is well suited for handheld interviews, and a rubber suspension mount built into its head minimizes extraneous noise, such as wind and handling. While traditional broadcast interview microphones are typically wired or wireless, this allows the same mic head to be used in either application, future-proofing the user’s investment in the microphone’s front-end technology as it adapts to wireless brands and emerging wireless standards.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. DPA Microphones will be in booth C3336. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.