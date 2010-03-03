Doremi Dimension 3D



The Dimension 3D is a unique and highly versatile 3D Format converter allowing the conversion of any standard 3D format to another including changing of the frame rate. Standard video formats are supported from high definition to 2K. Dimension-3D accepts both dual and single stream as well as HDMI inputs and outputs.



The versatility of Dimension 3D makes it suitable to fit into virtually all stereoscopic workflows:



· Allows for any 3D input stream format to be used with all types of display components currently available, including high end projectors and the latest generation 3D ready LCD displays.

· Converts stereoscopic camera rig output to recorders and displays.

· Enables double stack 3D projection via HDMI.

· By encoding the left and right eye streams into a single HDSDI stream and back again the unit becomes ideal for recording 3D content on standard HD tape and server technologies.



Web site:www.doremilabs.com



