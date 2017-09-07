Dolby Labs Earns IBC 2017 International Honor for Excellence

LONDON—There is some symmetry between IBC and the recipient for its International Honor for Excellence award. As the annual convention celebrates its 50th anniversary it is recognizing 50 years of sound innovation from Dolby Laboratories.

In 1967, when IBC first began, Ray Dolby developed the Dolby A-Type Audio Noise Reduction system, which would become a de facto standard. Dolby would also introduce the Dolby B consumer cassette format.

Dolby’s influence would spread to movies, providing improvements to cinema audio with films like “A Clockwork Orange,” “Star Wars” and “Batman Returns,” as well as many others. It would offer further advancements with Dolby Digital for TV and DVDs, and in 2012 introduced Dolby Atmos, object-based audio that can place individual sounds anywhere in a three-dimensional space.

“Dolby’s great achievements in changing the soundtrack of all our lives, over 50 years, cannot be underestimated, and I am delighted that Dolby is the recipient of the IBC 2017 International Honor for Excellence,” said Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC.

IBC had previously honored Ray Dolby in 2000 with the John Tucker Award, which was the predecessor of the International Honor for Excellence.

Craig Todd, senior vice president and CTO of Dolby Labs, will receive the award during the IBC 2017 Awards Ceremony on Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the RAI Auditorium, which is appropriately equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology.