DNF Controls to Present IP, SDI Device Controllers at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—DNF Controls will come to the 2017 NAB Show with a wide range of controllers designed to help broadcasters simplify, virtualize and migrate to full IP control. These hardware/software solutions can drive traditional video devices ranging from production switchers, multiviewers, graphics, KVM routers, servers and tally systems, while tackling the challenges of virtualization, IP infrastructure and the cloud.

GTP-30

One product enabling full IP control is the DNF GTP-30, a modular, scalable unit that offers the workhorse power of the company’s GTP-32, without the physical I/O. The company will also show a software-only edition of the GTP-30 with full IP control over video/KVM routers, production switchers, multiviewers, servers DDRs, graphic devices tally systems and more.

DNF’s GTP-32 control processor has been enhanced with options to simplify linking control rooms to studios or remote sites for control of on-air camera tallies and profanity delay systems, along with a virtual mode providing full functioned emulation of a SAM or Evertz router.

The company will also showcase the ST600-KIPRO Ethernet-based tactile control panel for AJA’s Ki Pro DDRs, which supports up to four units with full transport control to record, play, stop, rewind, fast-forward and jog, among other operational capabilities. They will also display the SPYDER Shotbox, now with support function keys, and the DPI signal monitoring system with a new live mode for use when an automation playlist doesn’t have to be monitored.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. DNF Controlswill be in boothN3927. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.