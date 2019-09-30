Digigram to Debut IQOYA Talk IP Codec at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—The 2019 NAB Show New York will serve as one of the first opportunities for industry professionals to get a look at Digigram’s new portable IP audio codec for live remote broadcasting, the IQOYA Talk. The unit is equipped with Digigram’s Fluid IP technology for error corrections and dual streaming technologies.

Digigram designed the IQOYA Talk for ease of use, featuring a user interface designed for “non-technicals” and enabling users to perform operations like live reporting and commentary, studio-quality interviews for up to four reporters and guests, and audio content being able to be streamed through a large number of wired or wireless “last mile” connections.

Additional features of the IQOYA Talk include 11 inputs/10 outputs, an intuitive iPhone/Android hook up, three mic-line inputs and four headphone outputs and an adaptable software. Built-in connectivities are available with the platform, including dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi connectivity and a dual built-in 3G/LTE/4G module. Up to 12H autonomy is achieved through two independent hot-swappable batteries.

Digigram will display the IQOYA Talk, as well as other products, at its booth, N157, throughout NAB Show New York, taking place Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.