Dielectric UHF Antennas Get 2017 NAB Show Spotlight

LAS VEGAS—Dielectric, a manufacturer of purpose-engineered antennas and RF systems for TV and radio, will put the focus on its TFU-WB broadband UHF antenna and tunable filters for the U.S. Spectrum Repack. The company also plans to unveil new systems for ATSC 3.0 preparation.

Dielectric was a key contributor to the last major over-the-air transition to DTV in 1994. With the same core group of engineers and support staff on hand, Dielectric plans to leverage its extensive DTV transition experience and technology to help U.S. broadcasters through this latest transition, known as the Spectrum Repack.

In preparation, Dielectric has put strong initiatives into place to design and manufacture broadband antennas, band tunable filters and other components that can be quickly deployed for new TV channel assignments. Instead of physically building models and manually collecting data, the company now relies on advanced software simulations and automation tools to facilitate customized product designs.

On the drafting side, they are using automated, parametric software to generate information faster, more efficiently and accurately. While keeping pace with repack needs, these software tools also help them quickly accommodate systems for international TV and global FM radio customers.

2017 also marks Dielectric’s 75th anniversary, so the company has planned a series of events to commemorate the milestone, including local sponsorships, an NAB customer event and an employee appreciation day.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Dielectricwill be in boothC2613. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.