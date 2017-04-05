Dielectric to Unveil ATSC 3.0-Ready High-Power Broadband Pylon Antenna

RAYMOND, ME.—Dielectric said it would unveil the TFU-GTH-BB, a high-powered, broadband pylon UHF antenna with integrated ATSC 3.0-ready technology, at the 2017 NAB Show.



Developed from Dielectric’s range of pylon antennas, the TFU-GTH-BB’s broadband design supports up to 10 DTV channels (60 MHz). Its channel capacity will be useful for stations planning to share a common tower in the upcoming TV channel repacking. Dielectric said its array offers the bandwidth characteristics of a panel antenna with a fraction of the wind load, and can be top- or side-mounted.



Dielectric has also designed the TFU-GTH-BB antenna with the next-generation ATSC 3.0 standard in mind. Dielectric’s unique FutureFill technology, also to be unveiled at the 2017 NAB Show, can be integrated into the TFU-GTH-BB design. This provides a route for broadcasters anticipating the new multichannel, mobile and IP-enabled streaming opportunities afforded through ATSC 3.0.



“To accomplish this, ATSC 3.0 requires higher data rates and greater channel capacity to deliver an improved quality of service,” said John Schadler, vice president of engineering for Dielectric. “FutureFill boosts the signal strength so that it can saturate the coverage area more heavily and cost-effectively than would be possible by increasing the transmitter size or power level.”



Schadler said FutureFill would be offered in many other current and future Dielectric antennas moving forward, including pylon and panel antennas. FutureFill’s adjustable null fill can be increased to boost the signal strength without negatively impacting the antenna’s VSWR performance – meaning, extreme voltages that adversely affect signal power are eliminated.



For broadcasters that want to begin broadcasting mobile DTV and other ATSC 3.0 services, FutureFill is included as a standard feature on the antenna at no additional up-front cost. For broadcasters that aren’t yet ready to broadcast in ATSC 3.0, FutureFill can be implemented at a later date as a field upgrade, without having to take the antenna down from the tower. A Dielectric-certified field engineer and/or crew can perform the one-day service at the tower site, without additional hardware costs.



Dielectric exhibits at Booth C2613.