"Deadliest Catch" pros to share their experiences

Like it or not, reality television has wormed its way into the American psyche, and this kind of programming will not be leaving us any time soon. Audio is not always considered a critically difficult part of the production process, but it can be, particularly if the show you’re working on involves the risk of injury or death. Such is the case with “Deadliest Catch.”

Since it premiered in 2005, this Discovery Channel programmed has reeled in millions of viewers and a pair of Emmy Awards for outstanding sound mixing for nonfiction programming. Two pros from the show, Bob Bronow (re-recording mixer/sound designer) and Josh Earl (picture editor) will be at the 135th AES Convention as part of the “Sound For Picture” seminars (http://www.aes.org/events/135/soundforpicture/?ID=3718).