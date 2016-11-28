D.C. Drone Film Festival Announces 2016 Winners

WASHINGTON—Sweeping drone footage of Alaskan glaciers, the fjords of Norway and an ancient Byzantine church are among the winning projects to be celebrated at the inaugural D.C. Drone Film Festival (DCDFF).

Projects were submitted from around the world, but only six films were selected by the judges to be showcased during the National Drone Show, courtesy of presenting sponsor Blackmagic Design.

Winners of the D.C. Drone Film Festival include:

· Architecture: "Byzantine," Joris Favraud





· Corporate/Industrial: "Drone Showreel – Big Fly," Joris Favraud

· Narrative: "The Making of Expedition Alaska," Brian Leitten

· Nature: "Norway," Mathias Haughom and Simen Haughom

· Shorts: "The Session Backpack," Kurt Rogers

· Sports: "Adventure in Sports," Michael Bishop

"This year's winners demonstrate an impressive combination of technical and creative excellence, taking audiences around the world and giving them unprecedented views and vantages," says DCDFF festival manager Michael Balderston. "We look forward to sharing their talents with National Drone Show attendees."

The D.C. Drone Festival is just one of the events that will take place during the National Drone Show, an event that includes informational sessions, training, hands-on demos, panel discussions, intensive workshops and a drone flying cage, provided by educational partner Stampede. To register, visit www.gvexpo.com/register.

Winners will be showcased online at creativeplanetnetwork.com and governmentvideo.com and in NewBay Media's Drone Industry Insider e-news.

For more information on the D.C. Drone Film Festival, contact festival manager Michael Balderston at mbalderston@nbmedia.com.