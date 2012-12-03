Dave Ramsey to be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON -- Dave Ramsey, personal money-management expert and popular national radio personality, will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon, held Tuesday, April 9 in Las Vegas and sponsored by ASCAP.



Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio program, “The Dave Ramsey Show,” is heard by 6 million listeners each week on more than 500 radio stations and is streamed on Daveramsey.com. On the show, Ramsey gives listeners advice on responsible money management so they can care for their families and retire with ease. In 2009, he was honored with a prestigious NAB Marconi Award.



“Dave Ramsey has influenced countless Americans through his sound financial advice and inspirational messages,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Radio John David. “We are pleased to induct him into NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame.”



By age 26, Ramsey had established a $4 million real estate portfolio, but lost it by age 30. Using the wisdom he gained, Ramsey rebuilt his finances. In 1992, Ramsey founded financial counseling company The Lampo Group, Inc., which he developed into a multi-million dollar company and nationally recognized brand. Ramsey also created Financial Peace University to help people erase debt and develop sound money management habits. One and a half-million families have attended FPU classes at their workplace, church, military base, or community group. More than 10,000 educational institutions offer his high school and college curriculums.



Ramsey’s four New York Times best-selling books – “Financial Peace,” “More Than Enough,” “The Total Money Makeover” and “EntreLeadership” -- have sold a combined 7 million copies. His latest best-seller, “EntreLeadership: 20 Years of Practical Business Wisdom from the Trenches,” was released in September 2011 and debuted at number one.

Previous NAB Radio Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees include Bob Uecker, Gerry House, Ron Chapman, Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Harry Carey, Larry Lujack, Rick Dees, Dick Purtan and Dick Orkin.



The NAB Show will be held April 6-11, 2013 in Las Vegas.