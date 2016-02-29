DAS to Showcase EAS/CAP Software at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Digital Alert Systems will showcase version 3.0 of its DASDEC software for advanced EAS/CAP compliance. It offers functional and operational improvements, including the unique Alert Agent feature for selectively processing EAS messages from a variety of sources. It streamlines menus and reduces compliance complexity, and is fully compliant with upcoming 2016 FCC requirements.

The company will also show version 2.0 of its Audio Management System, which provides new features for greater compliance with the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, including the new auto-recue function that retains original message contents for repeated playout until they’re replaced by new content.

Also at the booth will be the DASEOC M Series EAS/CAP decoder/encoder, an integrated system that simultaneously provides all four EAS and CAP functions, including CAP message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring and EAS decoding, from just one device.

Digital Alert Systems will also show the DASDEC II flexible platform for emergency alert and CAP message management in an integrated package, with full support for automatic FCC compliance. Flexible packaging allows for various configurations tailored to the most demanding multichannel, multiple-interface applications.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Digital Alert Systems will be in booth N3422. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.