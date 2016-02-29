Cooke Optics Unveiling Wide-Angle Zoom Lens at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Cooke Optics will unveil its new Cooke 35-140mm wide-angle zoom lens for film and television at the 2016 NAB Show. The lens is a true, front anamorphic with oval bokeh throughout zoom and focus. With its patented optical design, the lens zooms from very wide angle to telephoto, with a 4x zoom ratio. The color and depth of field characteristics are matched to the anamorphic/i-primes, and it enables metadata capture. A second front anamorphic zoom will also be announced.

Cooke 25-140mm lens

Cooke will also present the 300mm anamorphic/i-lens at the show, marking the completion of the original 10 lens prime anamorphic/i-set with focal lengths from 25mm to 300mm. Other Cooke lenses, including the acclaimed 5/i, S4/i and miniS4/i lens ranges, will be showcased as well.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Cooke Optics will be in booth C8344. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.