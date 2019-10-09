Comrex Will Showcase ACCESS NX at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Comrex is now shipping the newest addition to their ACCESS IP audio codec line, ACCESS NX, and will feature it at NAB Show New York, Oct. 16–17. ACCESS NX is an IP audio codec that the company says is made to go anywhere. Designed as a platform for CrossLock, a custom reliability layer, ACCESS NX can send and receive high-quality audio over even the most marginal networks.

Features include AAC family and Opus encoders; use of Switchboard TS server; CrossLock Technology; two mic-line inputs; optional four-channel mixer; two USB ports; 5-inch capacitive touchscreen; built-in Ethernet port; and built-in battery with up to 6.5 hours of talk time (five hours with mixer).

ACCESS NX comes with a Wi-Fi modem, along with an integrated Ethernet port for connecting to wired DSL or broadband cable, and users can connect to 3G/4G networks using USB cellular or Comrex Connect modems. ACCESS NX also features an integrated web browser, to make it easy to log into public IP Wi-Fi. ACCESS NX can support simultaneous connections to Wi-Fi, wired internet or cellular modems. ACCESS NX is compatible with a USB POTS/PSTN modem for use on legacy analog phone lines.

Visitors to the company’s booth N269 can see ACCESS NX on display.