Comrex Rolling Out ACCESS MultiRack at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—One of the new product highlights that will be part of the Comrex booth at this year’s NAB Show is the ACCESS MultiRack, a rackmount IP audio multi-codec that is expected to be released in the coming months.

ACCESS MultiRack occupies 1RU and can handle up to five full-duplex IP audio connections simultaneously. The connections can be made to ACCESS Portables (Classic, 2USB and NX), ACCESS Racks (Classic and NX) and BRIC-Link (Classic and II) codecs, as well as the FieldTap app. The first codec features AES67 in addition to AES3 and standard analog I/O, while the remaining four codecs utilize AES67 I/O. MultiRack also supports a wide array of connection protocols and audio encoders, and is driven by an HTML5-based web user interface.

The system includes Comrex CrossLock technology for solidifying connections over IP networks. By sending two identical streams through two separate networks, CrossLock provides a fail-safe in the event of the primary network faltering.

There is also the HotSwap function as part of the ACCESS firmware. This feature allows users to designate one network as a backup that will only engage when the primary network has failed, with the transition occurring in seconds, reportedly.

Comrex will display the ACCESS MultiRack at its booth, C2330.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.