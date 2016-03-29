Comcast, Dolby Among New NAB 4K 4Charity Sponsors

PORTLAND, ORE.—A group of companies have signed on to help sponsor the 4K 4Charity Fun Run that will take place during the 2016 NAB Show. Comcast, Dolby, IneoQuest Technologies, Sony Electronics and Xstream join previously announced Aspera, Brightcove, Elemental, NAB, NewBay Media, Rapid TV News and Verimatrix as sponsors .

Free bus transportation will be offered to and from Sunset Park, where the run will take place. Buses will pick up participants from major NAB Show hotels starting at 6:45 a.m. and drop off participants either back at the hotels or at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 4km race will take place on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds of the event benefit Mercy Corps, an international organization supports people after conflict, crisis and natural disasters, and Las Vegas-based The Shade Tree, a shelter for women, children and pets of domestic violence.

Registration is currently open through www.4K4Charity.com; interested participants can register up to three hours ahead of the run. Registered runners can pick up their race bibs at the 4K 4Charity Fun Run kiosk outside the North Hall of the LVCC on April 18 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.