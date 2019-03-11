Cobalt Digital to Unveil Three UHD Multiviewer Cards at 2019 NAB Show

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital will showcase its new 9971 Series of UHD multiviewers for the openGear modular signal processing platform at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-11 ( exhibits, April 8-11).

The new products support various asynchronous signals and are equipped with HDMI outputs to support display on consumer-grade 4K monitors.

The 9971 Series includes: the 9971-MV18-4K with 18 SDI inputs, 9971-MV6-4K with six SDI inputs and 971-MV6-4H-4K with six SDI and four HDMI 2.0 inputs. The new cards support 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI and UHD1 3820x2160 square division (SDQS) or two-sample interleave (2SI) quad 3G-SDI formats as I/O.

Each can output ST 2082 12G-SDI for single-wire 4K transport. Up to two HDMI 2.0 outputs at 3840x2160 resolution allow 4K video monitoring of the mosaic image output.

Equipped with 12G-SDI inputs, the 9971-MV18-4K supports up to 18 asynchronous discrete PiP images, and can downconvert 12G and quad UHD using 12G-SDI and quad 3G-SDI inputs. The 9971-MV6-4K supports up to six discrete PiP images. The 9971-MV6-4H-4K displays up to 10 sources, including a mix of computer and video sources. It also works directly with commercial or consumer HDMI signals as I/O without the use of additional converter boxes.

Up to five 9971 cards can be installed in one 2 RU openGear frame. Multiple cards can be included in a cascaded chain that provides multiviewer layouts of up to 64 sources (8x8), with low-latency processing to prevent significant accumulated delays within the chain.

One-button template presets simplify setup. Users also can create and save fully customizable layouts. Changes to template and custom layouts can be made on the fly without an external setup or layout program.

The cards also include text burn-in insertions and other graphic overlay features. Card control and monitoring are available via the DashBoard user interface, integrated HTML5 web interface, SNMP or Cobalt’s RESTful-based Reflex protocol.

More information is available on the company’s website. See Cobalt Digital at NAB Show booth SL9111.

