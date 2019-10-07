Cobalt Digital to Unveil New 4K Decoders, SafeLink at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Cobalt Digital will showcase a number of its card-based solutions for openGear frames, including its new 9992-DEC Series of HEVC/AVC/MPEG-2 decoders. A companion technology to the company’s 9992-ENC Series of encoders, the flexible 9992-DEC Series supports up to 4K resolution with audio decoding capabilities. Plus, its pay-as-you-go licensing means users only pay for required features when needed. The series includes the 9992-2DEC dual-channel decoder, as well as the 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC with single-channel 4K or dual-channel 2K and support for H.265.

9992-DEC

Cobalt also will demonstrate its new SafeLink software, which protects the transport of live video and audio data over unsecure networks. Through the use of the RIST protocol, the company says SafeLink eliminates video glitches and provides reliable video transport, even in live production environments that may experience network delay. SafeLink supports a variety of compression standards and up to eight discrete transmit and receive paths. The software can be installed on most computers or Cobalt’s openGear OG-PC-x86 platform, and is controlled through Cobalt’s DashBoard control and monitoring application.

For HDR content, the new SL-HDR Decoder feature for the 9904-UDX-4K provides SDR-to-HDR conversion using SL-HDR technology, which allows broadcasters to distribute SDR and HDR content over the same signal. Once an SDR signal has been processed through Cobalt’s SL-HDR Encoder, the SL-HDR Decoder software uses the metadata within the signal to reconstruct an HDR picture for compatible devices.

Attendees will find Cobalt in booth N531. NAB Show New York runs Oct. 16–17 at the Javits Center.