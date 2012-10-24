ChyronIP to make North American debut at CCW

At CCW 2012, Chyron's ChyronIP will make its North American debut. The ChyronIP is a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator designed for the NewTek TriCaster — an all-in-one, integrated live production system that offers the power of a live network studio.

Compact and lightweight, the ChyronIP provides producers with up to two HD or SD full-motion channels of Chyron graphics that stream directly into the TriCaster over a network connection.

Ideal for sports, news, entertainment and any other live production, the ChyronIP allows TriCaster users to employ the same high-impact graphics typically seen in premier sports and entertainment broadcasts. Because graphics data is delivered via a network connection, broadcasters can take advantage of ChyronIP for TriCaster without tying up any of the needed camera inputs that are critical to live production.