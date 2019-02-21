ChyronHego Unwraps Its Latest Production Platforms at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—ChyronHego recognizes the changing nature of the broadcast industry and has crafted a series of products that seek to address many of the issues facing content producers. ChyronHego will have these products, both new and newly updated, as part of its 2019 NAB Show presentation.

One of the new products from ChryonHego that will be on-hand is the Vidigo News platform. Designed for OTT content creation and publishing, Vidigo News is an all-in-one production system that combines ChryonHego’s Vidigo Live Compositor for live multicamera production with the Live Assist production automation system and a Live Assist Panels user interface.

Paint 7.5

PRIME Graphics 3.5, the latest version of ChyronHego’s universal graphics platform, will also be on display. This 4K and IP-ready graphics design and playout system has added GPU capabilities that enable PRIME to drive pixels and synchronize multiple outputs for video walls of any size and shape. It also now has the ability to create native HDR graphics and output them to an HDR channel.

New developments have also been made to the company’s family of AR graphics and virtual set platforms. ChyronHego’s Hybrid AR systems allow for AR graphics to be created and managed from the same NRCS rundown. The products have also been integrated with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, featuring rendering and real-time special effect tools.

ChyronHego will address channel branding needs with new capabilities built into its NewsTicker 5 and PRIME Graphics systems. By integrating the two products, NewsTicker 5 can use PRIME’s data management capabilities for delivering localized channel branding and support for multiple languages. It also features a new HTML5-based user interface for remote control from laptops and tablets.

Focusing on the graphic needs of sports broadcasters, ChryonHego plans to highlight its Paint and Virtual Placement products. Paint is a telestration and analysis tool for broadcasters to generate Illustrated Replays by visually analyzing game play and graphically highlighting the video to be replayed. In addition, the latest version of Paint, 7.5, has full 4K support, integration with EVS and Grass Valley replay systems and tools for automatic publishing of telestrated replay clips to social media outlets.

The newly updated Virtual Placement 7.1 adds the ability for a single Virtual Placement system to output up to four different virtual graphics at once. The system also has remote graphics placement for international rights holders, allowing broadcasters to insert a virtual graphic into clean feed with no additional calibration needed for realistic tracking.

There will also be the Click Effects PRIME system, which is a set of integrated and turn-key graphics-authoring tools for in-venue experiences.

All of these products will be at the ChyronHego booth, SL1208, throughout the 2019 NAB Show.

