CES 2018: As World Turns Digital, TV Ads Remain Powerful
LAS VEGAS—At a CES panel on Tuesday, panelists discussed that even though the media landscape is continuing to evolve, TV remains a major factor, particularly when it comes to advertising. “TV is alive and well. It’s just being refined, refined by the viewers,” said Peter Naylor, senior vice president, ad sales at Hulu.
