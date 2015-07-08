CES 2016 Registration Now Open

ARLINGTON, VA. – Registration is now open for CES 2016, the Consumer Electronics Association’s annual conference for consumer technology, which will take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-9, 2016. CES 2016 will feature more than 3,600 exhibiting companies.

Following the record attendance during CES 2015, according to an official independent audit, stricter registration credentials have been implemented. CES will look to cap the number of attendees at 176,000. People are encourage to register ahead of time to ensure quicker review time and access to their badge on-site. Registration through Dec. 20 is $100; it will increase to $300 on Dec. 21. CES remains a trade only event and is not open to the general public.

More details on registration are available here, while general CES 2016 information can be found here.