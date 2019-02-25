Cartoni to Launch Steering P70 Pedestal at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Italian-based provider of camera support systems Cartoni will make the trip to the 2019 NAB Show to premiere its latest product, the Steering P70 Pedestal.

The P70 is a single-stage steering system for studio and OB production. It features a removable steering wheel, a new column design that offers stability and smooth, precise movements and can produce “on-shot” movement capability with crabbing.

The wheels for the pedestal are three sets of 4.9-inch dual-wheels cast in special memory polyurethane; 6.2-inch wheels are available to order for OB production. All wheels are individually lockable and equipped with a cable guard to move cables away during movement.

The pedestal also has an air-filled column that can work with Nitrogen or clean compressed air and be filled by a compressor or hand pump. A safety air pressure valve prevents excess pressure.

The Steering P70 pedestal is capable of handling camera package of up to 165 pounds.

Cartoni will showcase the P70 at its booth, C9020. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.