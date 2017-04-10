Cartoni to Introduce Tripod & Fluid Heads at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Smart Deployment Series (SDS) tripod from Cartoni is set to go at the 2017 NAB Show, as well as fluid heads for broadcast, studio and digital cinema cameras.

The SDS tripod improves upon Cartoni’s Smart Stop two-stage, single-lever trigger technology with a new Smart Lock mid-level spreader. It features a patented no-bind mechanism for fast spreading and collapsing, enabling rapid deployment.

Visitors to the Cartoni booth will see the Master 65 heavy-duty head for broadcast cameras with larger zoom or box-type lenses. It features Cartoni’s Magnum counterbalance system and unique silicon fluid drag system for perfect balance and smoother starts and stops with no backlash. This makes it ideal for tighter shots on long, zoomed lenses that are subject to subtle camera movements. As the largest Master fluid head, it has a payload capacity of 44 to 143 pounds.

The Master 30 features a wing counterbalance system that provides perfect balance throughout the full +/- 90-degree tilt range with no dead spots. Offered in a flat base, it can be converted to a 150-bowl base with optional adapter. Its rugged construction can handle payloads up to 66 pounds. The company will also show the Maxima 30 for digital cinema cameras, including ARRI and RED. The safety lock and release latch can be activated with one hand to disengage or remove the camera plate.

Cartoni will also show the Lambda 25 3rd Axis, which allows the Lambda 25 head to perform 360-degree rotations on a third axis from jibs, dollies or sliders; and the

Total Dutch, a revolutionary head design capable of full 360-degree rotation, which can be mounted on any existing heavy-duty pan and tilt head.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Cartoni will be in boothC9521. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.