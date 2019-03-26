Cameras and Monitors Headline Marshall Offerings at 2019 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—Marshall Electronics has a quintet of new products that it will be demonstrating at the 2019 NAB Show, including three new cameras and two new monitors.
Marshall’s new camera offerings include the CV420-CS, the CV380-CS and the CV506-H12. The CV420-CS is a 4K60 system that features outputs of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptations.
The CV380-CS is designed for point-of-view camera applications, and like the CV420, features a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount with DC Auto-Iris capability. It can also accept a range of interchangeable lenses.
Then there is the CV506-H12, which is designed to capture high-speed action for detailed, hi-def, slow-motion video. The camera can be controlled through RS485 and has a range of adjustable image settings, including paint, white balance, gain, pedestal, gamma, shutter and more. It comes with a 2-megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor with a single HDMI 2.0 output and a M12 lens mount that can be used with fixed prime or varifocal lens options.
On the monitor side, Marshall has the V-LCD173HR production monitor and the V-R241-4K master confidence monitor. The V-LCD173HR is a 17.3-inch monitor with HDMI/HDSDI conversion capability in a 6RU design. The unit can monitor up to two audio channels and features built-in histogram, peaking, false color, exposure and adjustable safety markers. It offers versatile mounting options and is REC 709 compliant.
With the V-R241-4K monitor, users will have a UHD master confidence monitor that can be used for remote trucks, broadcast studios and editing rooms. The monitor comes with waveform and vectorscope functions as well as in-monitor displays, tally, text and timecode. It also includes 16-channel audio bars, closed captioning decoding, built-in speakers and more. There are multiple ports for control over Ethernet, RS422/485, RS232 and GPI.
Marshall will showcase all of these new products at its booth, C6508.
To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox