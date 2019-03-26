Cameras and Monitors Headline Marshall Offerings at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Marshall Electronics has a quintet of new products that it will be demonstrating at the 2019 NAB Show, including three new cameras and two new monitors.

Marshall’s new camera offerings include the CV420-CS, the CV380-CS and the CV506-H12. The CV420-CS is a 4K60 system that features outputs of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptations.

The CV380-CS is designed for point-of-view camera applications, and like the CV420, features a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount with DC Auto-Iris capability. It can also accept a range of interchangeable lenses.

Then there is the CV506-H12, which is designed to capture high-speed action for detailed, hi-def, slow-motion video. The camera can be controlled through RS485 and has a range of adjustable image settings, including paint, white balance, gain, pedestal, gamma, shutter and more. It comes with a 2-megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor with a single HDMI 2.0 output and a M12 lens mount that can be used with fixed prime or varifocal lens options.

On the monitor side, Marshall has the V-LCD173HR production monitor and the V-R241-4K master confidence monitor. The V-LCD173HR is a 17.3-inch monitor with HDMI/HDSDI conversion capability in a 6RU design. The unit can monitor up to two audio channels and features built-in histogram, peaking, false color, exposure and adjustable safety markers. It offers versatile mounting options and is REC 709 compliant.

With the V-R241-4K monitor, users will have a UHD master confidence monitor that can be used for remote trucks, broadcast studios and editing rooms. The monitor comes with waveform and vectorscope functions as well as in-monitor displays, tally, text and timecode. It also includes 16-channel audio bars, closed captioning decoding, built-in speakers and more. There are multiple ports for control over Ethernet, RS422/485, RS232 and GPI.

