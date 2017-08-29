Calrec Brio and Summo Headlining Demos at AES New York

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Calrec is double dipping at this year’s AES New York show, announcing it will display its products at both the AES New York exhibition and the Broadcast Audio Expo sessions. The pair of products Calrec plans to show at these events are its Brio compact digital audio console and Summa audio console.

Brio

The Brio is the smallest in Calrec’s Bluefin2 family of products, featuring a control surface of 892mm wide, but offers a dual-layer, 36-fader surface with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen user interface. The console also has illuminating hardware rotary controls; analog and digital I/O and GPIO built into the surface; additional expansion I/O slots; and the ability to connect to and share audio over Calrec’s Hydra2 network.

The Summa console has a 17-inch multitouch screen similar to tablet technology. With its Bluefin2 technology, Summa features a pool of 180 or 128 channel processing paths, eight groups, four mains, 16 auxes and 32 tracks. Its Hyrda2 router core provides the same integral router technology as Calrec’s Apollo and Artemis consoles.

Calrec will be located at stand 631 during AES New York 2017.