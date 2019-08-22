BVE 2020 Cancelled

LONDON—BVE 2020 has been cancelled, with Media Business Insight announcing that the Media Production and Technology Show has acquired assets related to BVE from the ITE Group.

Taking place on May 13-14, 2020, at London Olympia, MPTS will now become the biggest U.K. event for the broadcast production and technology industry, with MBI acquiring the rights to BVE’s intellectual property, marketing data and marketing channels.

Charlotte Wheeler, MPTS event director, said: “Our visitor numbers were up by 25% this year and we had a record rebook level with exhibitors. We are building on the success we’ve had in developing our show over the last four years and the brilliant relationships we have with the industry and our customers.

“People in the market have often said they’d prefer one U.K. show and now we are able to focus on delivering the biggest and best event for exhibitors and visitors.

“We are looking forward to working with exhibitors and visitors who have attended BVE in the past to deliver a fantastic event for the whole industry in May 2020.”

MPTS will extend its features to include new industry partnerships, a dedicated Technology Theatre, a Technology Networking Zone and a larger Broadcast Sports Theatre Zone.

MBI CEO Conor Dignam added: “We have been working hard to build the U.K.’s biggest and best event for the TV, film and video sector. We will take the best elements of BVE and include them in our offering next year, particularly in the field of technology.

“This is testament to the great work Charlotte and the team have done on the show and their approach of really working closely with the industry and exhibitors to develop the show.”