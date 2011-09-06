Broadcast Pix - Arco Groenenberg, Vice President of Sales



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC 2010—what is the reality settling down into?

I think we will continue to see pushback from consumers on 3D technology. The technology has been driven by display manufacturers, but sales really haven’t shown an overwhelming demand. And on the production side, 3D creates a number of production challenges that manufacturers must still address for creating compelling 3D content.



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC?

The term “television” no longer applies exclusively to the screen in your living room. People are consuming video content everywhere they go, so the challenge for technology providers is to deliver live and on-demand media to mobile devices. Likewise, the challenge for content creators is to maximize content production for multiple outlets and platforms.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC that broadcasters should look for there?

Broadcast Pix offers the best control surfaces for combining cameras, clips and graphics. As usual, we plan to have a surprise or two at IBC2011, but we will definitely have our newest models on display, including the Granite 500, Slate 500, and Granite 2000 live video production systems.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

The new Granite 500 and Slate 500 systems significantly lower the entry point for Broadcast Pix systems with a control panel. Each system includes a compact 1 M/E control panel that supports up to 18 sources and six keyers for overlays of picture-in-picture boxes and graphics, yet is so compact it fits in a rack drawer. Granite 500 offers 11 HD/SD-SDI inputs (expandable to 22) and six HD/SD-SDI outputs (expandable to 12). The Slate 500 hybrid system offers four or eight analog, HD/SD-SDI, or DVI inputs and four (expandable to five) outputs. Both systems provide seven channels of file-based inputs from the built-in clip store and graphics systems. Plus, both include the complete suite of Fluent file-based workflow tools, including Fluent-View monitoring of video and files, Fluent Watch Folders for importing files, and Fluent Macros, the industry’s only file-based macros.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

I am based in Las Vegas, Nev., but Broadcast Pix is based near Boston, Mass. Our company has been providing live video production systems to broadcasters and other video professionals since 2002.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favourite restaurant or pub?

I have been going to IBC on and off since 1992. I am from Holland, so I have many good memories and love visiting my country. My favorite restaurant is Kantjil en de Tijger.



