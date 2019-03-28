Brightcove Tapped for Live Stream of 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—If you’re not able to make it to the 2019 NAB Show, you can have the next best thing by accessing a live stream of a number of programs. To handle this responsibility, NAB has once again tapped Brightcove as its live streaming partner.

In addition to managing the live-streamed programs, Brightcove will also publish content directly to its social channels in real time and make content available on-demand after the show.

“NAB Show is the premier event for our industry and we are thrilled to be the live-streaming technology of choice for the eighth year in a row,” said Charles Chu, chief product officer for Brightcove. “We love working alongside the NAB Show to deliver viewers an exceptional live-streamed experience that makes them feel as though they are right in the action.”

Brightcove will also be at the show as an exhibitor, booth SU1920, and with representatives taking part in multiple industry panels throughout the show.

The 2019 NAB Show runs from April 6-11 in Las Vegas.