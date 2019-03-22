Bridge Technologies Highlighting Path to IP at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Bridge Technologies wants to help NAB Show attendees learn how they can effectively make a transition to all-IP infrastructures, and will feature a range of its hardware and software products that assist in that process. Two of the products set to be displayed are the VB440 IP Probe and the Instrument View GUI.

VB440

The VB440 supports uncompressed media flows over IP with both ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 transports, which provides an analytic solution for streams and technologies in real time and in parallel. The system supports interface speeds of 10, 25, 40, 50 and up to 100 Gigabits on dual interfaces to allow for analysis of SD, HD i and p, HD HDR, 4K and 4K HDR and above. ST 2022-7 redundancy can also be monitored and analyzed with ports connected to both primary and secondary networks.

With Instrument View, users have a way of viewing behavior of uncompressed real-time media.

Other Bridge products set to be at the booth include the VB330 IP Probe, which can support remote PHY/L2TP, allowing for the unpacking and monitoring of multicasts targeted toward remote PHY CCAP nodes. There will also be Nomad, a portable platform for troubleshooting hybrid IP multicast, OTT and RF networks. Rounding out their offerings, Bridge will have the VB288 Content Extractor for video quality measurement and the Remote Data Wall, which allows for the creation of a visual representation of network activity.

Bridge Technologies will be located at booth SU6702 for the NAB Show.