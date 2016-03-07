Brainstorm to Present Virtual Studio Theater at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Brainstorm Multimedia will show the latest features of its Infinity Set Virtual Studio’s Track Free technology, which offers the versatility of tracking, without the cost, complexity or the external hardware other systems require.

A new Hands Tracking feature enables presenters to trigger animations and graphics with simple hand movements. Another new feature, 3D Presenter, generates a true 3D representation of the live presenter, and casts his or her virtual shadows and reflections over real and 3D objects within the virtual environment, greatly enhancing the realism of the effect.

Brainstorm will also present a 24-foot Virtual Studio Theater in which visitors can experience the virtual world first-hand thanks to a Laboratory Space they will set up in a green screen presentation area. The company will also demonstrate E-studio V14, the latest version of its powerful, fast render engine, and Aston 3D, its real-time 3D graphics creation, CG and playout solution.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Brainstorm Multimedia will be in booth SL4617. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.