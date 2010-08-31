Boosting Your Professional Credentials

The great strength of IBC is that it is all about investing in knowledge, becoming equipped with the information and skills you need to drive your business — and your career — forward in the coming year. The exhibition, including the world’s leading vendors, the conference and the opportunities to meet and talk to your peers are all geared to sharing experiences and driving the debate forward.



For 2010, IBC has introduced a major innovation — The IBC Digital Media Training Workshops putting IBC at the heart of the industry. The workshops provide a structured training programme, developed by experts and delivered by some of the world’s top practitioners. As well as providing in-depth learning opportunities of advanced skills, the programme can also lead to industry-recognised certification.



The two-day programme (Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September) has been developed for IBC by Future Media Concepts, a leading international producer of training conferences for production and post-production professionals. FMC courses are aimed at intermediate and advanced users and are taught by certified trainers and power users, including well-known industry professionals.



Delivering the keynote for the IBC2010 training programme is Oscar-nominated editor Stephen Rivkin, who will talk about the challenges of editing “Avatar.” Taking place at 10:30 on Saturday 11 September, it should be a fascinating insight into the creation of that remarkable movie.



The training programme covers editing and desktop and post tools from Adobe, Apple and Avid. There are also sessions on the practical implications of using digital SLR cameras for video production, the workflows involved in 3D shooting and motion graphics.



Running in parallel through the two days is an intensive workshop on Final Cut Studio 7, leading to the Apple-certified Level 1 examination. This certification scheme demonstrates a real, in-depth practical knowledge of the whole suite of software applications and is widely recognised throughout the industry.



Details of the schedule of events and costs can be found at www.ibc.org/training. You can also read biographies of all the trainers, many of whom have won prominent awards in their fields.



The fee for the two-day Final Cut Studio programme includes the examination fee. If you cannot commit to two full days of training you can buy a Trio pass, which allows you to attend three workshops, plus the “Avatar” editing keynote seminar.





