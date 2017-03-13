Bluebell Opticom to Highlight IP Gateway Products at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Bluebell Opticom is putting the spotlight on its new Edgware IP gateway products, which bridge 3G-SDI-based broadcast infrastructures with those built on IP-based technology, at the 2017 NAB Show. By using BNC and XLR technology to transport broadcast signals over IP, broadcast facilities save money by repurposing their existing equipment for IP delivery.

The BCX-760 Series 10G Ethernet point-to-point fibre link system is set for the show as well. This camera-back interface allows easy connection and signal transport between a camera and mobile unit or base station. With a compact interface, the system converts a basic camcorder into a rackable professional camera channel. The BCX-760’s interfaces map all signals at the back of a broadcast camera onto a 10G Ethernet point-to-point link, ensuring robust, interference-immune, high-quality transport over longer distances than previously possible.

Bluebell Opticom will also show fibre-optic transport products that provide a single coax or fibre connection to a 12-Gbps SDI video interface for 4K/UHD applications. This includes the BC390 mux/demux card designed to associate UHD with multiple SDI signals. Created for the 12G market, it receives four 3G-SDI inputs and serializes them to one 12G-SDI output on both BNC and fibre ports simultaneously, or vice versa, and handles up/down/cross-conversion of HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI, and 12G-SDI.

BC365 modular dual-channel 12G-SDI-to-single mode fibre converter cards will also be shown. Designed for Bluebell's BC Series 19-inch rack-based system, the BC365T converts electrical 12G signals to fibre, while the BC365R converts fibre signals to 12G electrical.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Bluebell Opticomwill be in boothC6648. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.