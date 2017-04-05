Bluebell Introduces Edgware Encapsulator for SDI Over IP

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND— Bluebell Opticom Ltd., announced the launch of the Edgware SMPTE 2022-7 IP encapsulator. Edgware interfaces 3G-SDI signals directly with IP networks.



Edgware consists of a compact, cost-effective pair of modules—an encapsulator and a decapsulator—that transport SD/HD/3G-SDI signals over IP networks using SMPTE 2022-6 or SMPTE 2022-7. The result is adaptive IP transport with hitless IP routing according to the latest video-over-IP standards.



Edgware is built for use in a wide range of environments, including broadcast facilities, outside broadcast trucks, sports arenas, ingest operations, news studios, post houses, A/V departments, and educational and medical institutions. The system comes with a simple PC interface through which users can configure network transport and monitor the link. The system plugs directly into a 10G Ethernet network, and no other ancillary equipment is required.



Edgware is available now and will be on display at the 2017 NAB Show in Joseph Electronics' booth, C6648, where Bluebell will be exhibiting with its U.S. distribution partner.